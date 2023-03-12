The West Brom players whose futures at The Hawthorns are uncertain

There are 10 games left of the 2022-23 Championship season and West Brom‘s play-off hopes still hang in the balance.

Five months ago, the Baggies were sitting in the relegation zone following the sacking of Steve Bruce, but his replacement Carlos Corberan has turned around their fortunes dramatically.

Currently, Albion sit just three points behind sixth-placed Millwall in the table and a good run of results will likely see them finish in the play-off spots when the regular season finishes in May.

Soon though, perhaps before they know which league they will be playing in next season, some decisions will need to be made regarding the futures of certain West Brom players going into the 2023-24 season.

Let’s look at some of the individuals that could have their careers at The Hawthorns hanging in the balance.

Tom Rogic

When he arrived at the club on a free transfer in September, Rogic was thought of as a big signing thanks to his experience at Celtic and the Australia national team.

It hasn’t quite gone according to plan for the 30-year-old though, who hasn’t featured that much under Corberan at all, starting just three league matches under the Spaniard.

He has suffered from some injury issues at times, but when he has been fit he hasn’t been favoured by the head coach – the club have an option to extend his contract by a year but because of his lack of game-time, it looks unlikely that it would be triggered currently.

Kyle Bartley

Bartley has been at West Brom for nearly five years now, but could his time there be coming to an end?

The experienced centre-back has been a regular starter throughout his time at the club, but the 31-year-old’s general performances had been on the decline before Corberan replaced Bruce in the dugout and he also started the season on the bench.

After scoring two goals in his first three appearances for Corberan however, it looked as though Bartley may play a big part until an injury has kept him out since November.

Because of that, Corberan may feel as though he can get better than Bartley in his defence next season, so there’s a chance he could be moved on with his contract coming to a close.

Karlan Grant

Grant was an exciting signing back in 2020 on a six-year contract from Huddersfield Town, with the Baggies splashing out £15 million on his signature.

Whilst he did score 18 times in the Championship last season, Grant has never quite convinced with his all-round game – including his work rate – and Corberan has seen fit to make him a bit-part player since his appointment.

Grant was all-set for a loan move to Swansea City in January, only for that to collapse as West Brom couldn’t secure a deal for Chelsea’s Omari Hutchinson, but when the summer comes around it’s unlikely that Grant is going to be in the club’s plans.

With three years left on his contract though, you’d expect the Baggies to field loan offers for him rather than being able to cash in on him on a permanent deal.