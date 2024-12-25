West Bromwich Albion will be hopeful of maintaining a promotion push back to the Premier League.

The Baggies are competing for a fourth straight campaign in the second tier after being edged out of a play-off semi-final over two legs by Southampton last term.

During the summer, the Baggies were set under an EFL-imposed business plan to avoid breaking Profit and Sustainability rules (PSR), and it is likely that more high-earners will have to depart The Hawthorns in the near future for the club to become more free spending under new controlling shareholder Shilen Patel.

A portion of outgoings are likely to come from Albion players whose contracts expire in 2025, with a number of senior figures set to look for a new home after this campaign if nothing is done.

As the Black Country outfit navigates through challenging financial difficulty, Football League World lists the West Brom players who are out of contract at the club in 2025.

Ted Cann

First up is shot-stopper Ted Cann, who has settled with the West Midlands club since the age of 16.

The 23-year-old linked up with Albion back in 2017 and has enjoyed invaluable loan experience at Worcester City, Yeovil Town, AFC Telford United and most recently National League North Side Leamington, making 19 appearances for the Brakes in 2023.

After playing deputy to first choice West Brom keepers such as Sam Johnstone, David Button and Alex Palmer during his stay, Cann may be wondering if his chance will ever come at The Hawthorns, and he is currently set to depart to gain more regular first team opportunities.

Grady Diangana

Albion winger Grady Diangana is another approaching the end of his contract at B71, struggling to hit the heights of his debut Championship season since joining permanently from West Ham in 2021.

The 26-year-old recorded eight goals and six assists as Albion went on to clinch promotion back to the top flight under Slaven Bilic, but a mix of inconsistency and injuries have disrupted such a promising start to his career.

The Congolese international is set to depart the Baggies in the summer and should have plenty of suitors, with previous interest from Leicester City, Burnley, Leeds United and Saudi Arabia.

John Swift

Playmaker John Swift could have his Albion career brought to an end next summer after three seasons at the club.

Despite being one of the more notable attacking threats in the second tier while at Reading, the 29-year-old has had an inconsistent stint in the blue and white stripes, rotating in and out of the Albion XI under Carlos Corberan.

John Swift West Brom record - stats from Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 Championship 37 9 1 2023/24 Championship 45 6 9

With the frustration of the Albion faithful felt by Swift’s performances over a long period of time, the Baggies may wish to part ways in a move that would suit both parties.

Kyle Bartley

Central defender Kyle Bartley has been a long-standing West Brom servant and penned a 12-month contract at the end of last season.

Bartley can automatically trigger a further year-long extension until 2026 if he makes enough appearances over the course of this term, so time will tell whether he can reach that figure and extend his stay.

Jayson Molumby

Republic of Ireland international Jayson Molumby arrived at the West Midlands on loan from Brighton in 2021 and made a permanent move to The Hawthorns the following campaign.

Molumby has proven himself as the engine in the heart of Albion’s midfield, with Corberan acknowledging that the club will need to make a decision on where his future lies in the summer.

For now, Molumby will be exiting Albion with his contract situation yet to be resolved.

Semi Ajayi

Rounding off the list is Nigerian international Semi Ajayi, who has made over 150 appearances for the club in all competitions and enters his sixth season at Albion.

With the central defender spending a large part of his career with the Baggies, the former Rotherham United man may be interested in a fresh challenge, and is set to move on this summer if his contract isn’t renewed.