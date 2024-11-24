West Bromwich Albion have enjoyed a successful opening three months to the season, and despite a run of six straight draws, they have proven themselves to be in contention for a play-off place come the end of the campaign.

Carlos Corberan's side got off to a great start, setting the pace early, but the last block of fixtures caused the Baggies to slip down the table and start to lose touch with those at the very top of the table.

Nevertheless, they still possess a squad filled with quality in every position, and with Daryl Dike getting closer and closer to a return to action after spending nearly the entirety of the last two years out with two separate Achilles injuries.

However, there will be some players looking for an exit in the upcoming January transfer window, whether that be permanently or on loan, and Football League World has taken a look at three members of the current West Brom roster who could move on in two months' time.

Devante Cole

Devante Cole's move to The Hawthorns has perhaps not gone how he would have thought it was going to go when he first made the switch in the summer.

The form of Josh Maja has meant that the 29-year-old has been forced to settle for appearances from the bench. It's been an incredibly frustrating season for the striker who scored 18 goals for Barnsley in League One in 2023/24, and a loan move in January could be the perfect way to get game-time once again.

Devante Cole Barnsley 2023/24 Stats (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 46 (42) Minutes Played 3606 Goals (Assists) 18 (3) xG 16.25 Shots (On Target) 92 (45) Pass Accuracy 68.8% Chances Created 32 Touches (In Opposition Box) 1136 (188)

There are plenty of clubs in the lower end of the Championship and the top six of the third tier who will be in search of a forward this winter, and with his experience, he could be the perfect player to make a difference to those in need of goals to either sustain their position in the league, or push to the one above.

A dangerous goalscorer on his day, Cole has not had the opportunities to show Corberan what he can produce during his short time at West Brom through no fault of his own and he will be in search of minutes before the season comes to an end.

Ted Cann

Ted Cann is currently the Baggies' third-choice goalkeeper, and it seems incredibly unlikely that he will get any action in the coming months after a very quiet start to the campaign.

The 23-year-old has made the bench only once in 2024/25 in the Championship, watching on as Alex Palmer kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 win at home to Plymouth Argyle in September.

The club currently has an option to extend the shot-stopper's contract by another year once his current deal expires in the summer. However, for the sake of his own future, he must seek an exit now before he is tied down for another season without game-time.

A League One club would be the perfect fit for the young goalkeeper, and it would allow him to develop at a quicker rate with consistent minutes on the pitch, something that will not come at West Brom.

Jed Wallace

Jed Wallace has struggled for starts in 2024/25, thanks in part to the exceptional talent that is Tom Fellows.

At 30, the former Millwall man will be hoping for stability come the turn of the year, and with the Baggies potentially looking to strengthen, players like Wallace may have to make way to allow in younger stars.

It should not go without saying that the captain of the club is still a key asset for West Brom, but from his perspective, he will want more minutes on the pitch at this level before his career starts to enter its final stages.

There will be plenty of clubs lining up to make a move for the experienced winger if he does become available in January, and he still has the ability to become a key player for many clubs in the second tier for the next couple of years.