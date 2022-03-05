The West Brom dilemmas facing Steve Bruce today ahead of Hull clash

West Brom will once again go in search of a long awaited win on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to the MKM Stadium to face Hull City.

The Baggies go into that game having taken just one point from five games since the appointment of Steve Bruce as manager, a run that has seen them drop to 13th in the table, eight points adrift of the play-offs.

As a result, this appears to be a must win game for Bruce and his Baggies team, if they are to have any chance of claiming a top six spot between now and the end of the season.

But with Hull having ended a six-game winless run with an emphatic 3-0 win away at Peterborough last weekend, this may not be the easiest of tasks for West Brom.

Which English club do these 24 ex-West Brom players now play for?

1 of 24 Charlie Austin? Blackburn Stoke QPR Millwall

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two West Brom dilemmas that Bruce is facing heading into that game, right here.

Does he turn to Taylor Gardner-Hickman?

Bruce’s use of Gardner-Hickman has come in for a great deal of scrutiny recently, with the 20-year-old making just one substitute appearance since that change of manager.

That is despite the versatile youngster impressing since breaking into the senior side earlier this season, and the fact that a number of other players have struggled for form in recent weeks, with Bruce seemingly reluctant to throw Gardner-Hickman in at the deep end in such a situation.

But when you combine that need for results, the clamour from the fans to see Gardner-Hickman back in the team, and the lack of impact from othe individuals, you do wonder whether Bruce may have to take a chance on the youngster sooner rather than later, in the hope that could provide the spark to kickstart the Baggies’ season again.

Where are the goals coming from?

The lack of a prolific goalscorer has proved costly for West Brom this season, and has not been helped by the injury suffered by January signing Daryl Dike before he had a chance to make an impact for the club.

Indeed, that is something that has continued to be a problem under Bruce, who has seen his side score just once in the five games since he took charge of the club.

As a result, with the need for results, and therefore goals, rapidly building for West Brom and Bruce, the pressure is quickly growing on the 61-year-old to find a way to get the best out of his side’s attacking firepower.