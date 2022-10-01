The West Brom dilemmas facing Steve Bruce ahead of Swansea City clash

West Brom face tough game against a Swansea City side on Saturday who have hit a patch of form.

The Swans have won two of their last three games and look to have hit a stride that will see them continue their good form.

It makes it a tough game for Steve Bruce who will be desperate for a win having seen his side drop to 21st in the Championship.

Whilst West Brom haven’t been losing games this season, it’s clear that wins are needed at this point more than good performance if the Baggies are to put together a promotion push.

Drawing games are the current undoing which will be frustrating Bruce but it seems the issues that were present under Valerien Ismael are still an issue now.

The talent at Bruce’s disposal is amongst the best in the league so he will be under pressure to start getting results and perhaps the international break gave him and his time some time to remove some of those bigger issues.

With that in mind, we look at TWO dilemmas facing the manager ahead of the game on Saturday.

Does Bruce start Brandon Thomas-Asante over Karlan Grant?

Thomas Asante has looked a threat in his three games so far and provides a different option to Karlan Grant. With neither player being a natural number nine, they both offer something unique to Baggies forward line and with goals being at a premium, Bruce has a big decision to make.

Grant looks more threatening coming in off the left hand side, however that would mean dropping Grady Diangana who has since rediscovered his best form.

With Thomas-Asante, it’s a risk with him due to his inexperience at Championship level however, he’s looking more likely to score the goals West Brom need to push them up the table.

Under Bruce, West Brom create a lot of chances through crosses in wide areas which doesn’t necessarily suit either Thomas-Asante or Grant.

They clearly lack a number nine so perhaps something more needs to be done to get the best out of forwards they have available than actually continuing with the same attacking game plan.

Getting goals out of his front four

West Brom have been underperforming in front of goal once again this season, something that cost Valerien Ismael his job last season.

It’s something that cost Bruce his job this season with West Brom failing to score more than one in a game on seven occasions this season. Missing Daryl Dike is a huge blow, but there is more than enough quality in his side to be scoring more.

For example, Between them last season, Jed Wallace, John Swift and Karlan Grant scored 35 between them, something that isn’t being replicated.

This season, between them they have just eight and with a busy period of games coming up, they need to start finding the net regularly if they are to be promotion contenders this season.