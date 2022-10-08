The West Brom dilemmas facing Steve Bruce ahead of Luton clash

West Bromwich Albion welcome Luton Town to the Hawthorns this afternoon in a game that they simply must win.

Albion have been struggling big time this year and they find themselves in the relegation zone after a really poor start to the campaign.

The Baggies have a good squad with them signing some quality players during the summer and really should be in the promotion picture but, as yet, it has not clicked for them and the pressure is hugely on manager Steve Bruce.

Indeed, if they lose today you surely can’t see him remaining in the job for much longer, and so it’s clear what’s at stake for the club and the boss today.

Here are two dilemmas he faces this afternoon…

Low morale in the crowd

It’s not going to take much for the fans to turn today and the Hawthorns could become a bit of a vipers nest if Luton go in front.

Trying to get the fans onside for Bruce already looks an uphill task and this home game is an opportunity for them to potentially show how they feel.

He needs West Brom to start well and get in front, but that is no guarantee given the way things have gone this season.

How many does he drop for this one?

The performance at Preston was not good and a number of players who should be performing simply did not step up to the plate midweek.

How many do you drop, though? There’s hardly anyone in good form at West Brom at the moment so it’s not like you can turn to others to get them out of this rut.

It’s a tough situation for the Baggies boss to be in and he either relies on those that played in midweek to try and redeem themselves or he makes wholesale changes that could either pay off or make things worse.