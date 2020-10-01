‘The way he’s been treated is appalling’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Garry Monk reveals stance on potential departure

Sheffield Wednesday Garry Monk has revealed he is keen for out-of-favour goalkeeper Keiren Westwood to leave before the domestic transfer window closes next month, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

The 35-year-old has made 179 appearances during his six years with the Owls but has not featured for the senior side since last November.

Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith appear Monk’s preferred options between the sticks, with Westwood understood to be training the U23s.

The experienced shot-stopper hasn’t been given a squad number this season, which speaks volumes about the club’s stance on the player and, speaking to Yorkshire Live, the Owls boss revealed he was hoping a move away can be secured before the window closes.

He said: “I am hopeful for him and us as a club. It’s all in the hands of the club. My focus is on preparing for these games and trying to get results.

“At this moment in time, we have had a lot of football and quick turnarounds and we have an important game this weekend so all my energy is with that.

“The rest of it is the club working behind the scenes on those situations.”

Westwood is believed to be one of the highest earners at Wednesday, so offloading him would seem to give them more financial flexibility in what is a testing time for clubs across the football pyramid.

Blackburn Rovers were linked with the Republic of Ireland international earlier in the window but having signed Thomas Kaminski last month, that now seems unlikely.

Monk’s recent comments have caught the attention of Owls supporters, many of whom have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Won’t happen. Can’t see anyone else paying his wages. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) October 1, 2020

Cannot understand for the life of me why everyone believes KW is” as pure as the driven snow”. He’s clearly at the very least partly to blame. GM is not the 1st manager not to want him. LB brought him back as one of his buddies. Let’s just all move on — stephen varns (@stevie1953) October 1, 2020

Have some respect Westwood and move on ,you have had enough money out of our club .Greed — Steve (@Steve48513833) October 1, 2020

Its a big ask because he’ll have to take a pay cut — BigAl76 (@uptheowls76) October 1, 2020

Think if I were him – I’d take a paid year out. The way hes been treated is appalling. WE encouraged him to sign a 2 year deal — Not Really Nigel Short (@nigel_short) October 1, 2020

Bores me as a subject and winds me up. One of highest paid players not being considered for selection. That for me is unacceptable, especially at a stage last season when it was clear we needed experience there. Understand opportunities to get out also blocked by Chairman. https://t.co/Y0UAHePp8i — Lee South (@SWFCSouthy) October 1, 2020

He will be here till the summer then leave on a free https://t.co/xACDoAafJz — RETRO WEDNESDAY (@WednesdayRetro) October 1, 2020