Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘The way he’s been treated is appalling’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Garry Monk reveals stance on potential departure

Published

24 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday Garry Monk has revealed he is keen for out-of-favour goalkeeper Keiren Westwood to leave before the domestic transfer window closes next month, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club. 

The 35-year-old has made 179 appearances during his six years with the Owls but has not featured for the senior side since last November.

Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith appear Monk’s preferred options between the sticks, with Westwood understood to be training the U23s.

The experienced shot-stopper hasn’t been given a squad number this season, which speaks volumes about the club’s stance on the player and, speaking to Yorkshire Live, the Owls boss revealed he was hoping a move away can be secured before the window closes.

He said: “I am hopeful for him and us as a club. It’s all in the hands of the club. My focus is on preparing for these games and trying to get results.

“At this moment in time, we have had a lot of football and quick turnarounds and we have an important game this weekend so all my energy is with that.

“The rest of it is the club working behind the scenes on those situations.”

Westwood is believed to be one of the highest earners at Wednesday, so offloading him would seem to give them more financial flexibility in what is a testing time for clubs across the football pyramid.

Blackburn Rovers were linked with the Republic of Ireland international earlier in the window but having signed Thomas Kaminski last month, that now seems unlikely.

Have Sheffield Wednesday ever loaned out any of these 9 players?

1 of 9

Has Liam Palmer ever been loaned out?

Monk’s recent comments have caught the attention of Owls supporters, many of whom have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘The way he’s been treated is appalling’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Garry Monk reveals stance on potential departure

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: