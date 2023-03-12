The Watford players whose futures at Vicarage Road are uncertain

Now under the stewardship of Chris Wilder, Watford will be eager to find some consistency as they chase the Championship play-offs.

Seeking an immediate return to the Premier League, it has been a difficult campaign for the Hornets thus far, whilst injuries to key personnel has not helped at all.

Currently six points adrift of the play-off positions, the Hornets will be eager to apply pressure on the current top-six occupiers as the rest of this campaign plays out.

Wilder will already be scanning his options ahead of the summer transfer market and there are some current Watford players whose futures at Vicarage Road are uncertain.

Here, we take a look at three players whose future at the Hertfordshire club could be classed as doubtful…

Ismaila Sarr

Ismaila Sarr has been generating recent interest from Premier League club Liverpool, whilst it would be no surprise if further interest was generated for the 25-year-old.

Not enjoying his best season in Watford colours, the athletic attacker does possess higher-level ability and has proven that beyond doubt in recent seasons.

If Watford fail to return to the Premier League this season, then offloading Sarr for a handsome fee might be the option that the club’s hierarchy take.

The winger has a contract that is set to expire in the summer of 2024, meaning the upcoming transfer window will be the last opportunity they will get to ask for a high sum.

Joao Pedro

Joao Pedro is one of, if not the most talented players in the Championship and still has an incredibly high ceiling at just 21 years of age.

The 21-year-old penned down a fresh deal at Vicarage Road in September and now he has a deal that will not expire until the summer of 2028.

That means Watford will be able to demand a sizeable figure as interest will naturally generate for the attacking midfielder.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan are considering the 21-year-old ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window and it is likely that Pedro will generate further interest as the campaign nears its concluding stages.

Mattie Pollock

Mattie Pollock has enjoyed a positive start to his loan spell at Aberdeen, following Watford’s decision to send the young centre-back to Pittodrie in January.

The 21-year-old found himself low down in the pecking order at the Championship club earlier in the season, whilst the addition of Ryan Porteous might make things even more difficult for him.

If he can continue to impress at Aberdeen, transfer interest could surface for the defender ahead of the summer transfer window, although Watford have the scope to be in control considering he has a contract until the summer of 2026.