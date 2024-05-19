​​​This summer looks to be an interesting one for Watford Football Club.

After finishing 15th in 2023/24, the Hornets will be targeting a big improvement next season under new head coach Tom Cleverley.

Whether or not the club give their new boss the time he needs remains to be seen, though, as does what the club does in the transfer market this summer in terms of incomings and outgoings.

On the topic of outgoings, below, we've discussed four players we expect to attract interest this summer, or Watford to put up for sale.

1 Imran Louza

One Watford player that could attract plenty of transfer interest this summer is Imran Louza.

Whilst Louza undoubtedly has talent, if Watford are honest with themselves, they will reflect that Louza's move to Vicarage Road has not yet worked out, and it's questionable whether the best place for the Moroccan to play his football is the Championship.

Having spent the second half of this season out on loan, it would be a surprise if Louza was not available for transfer this summer, and a club in Europe could be tempted.

Keep or sell?

Sell. Louza has had long enough to prove himself at Vicarage Road now. Watford should cash in and hope to recoup as much as possible for the Moroccan midfielder.

2 Yaser Asprilla

As much as Watford wish it was not the case, Yaser Asprilla is another Hornets player bound to attract transfer interest this summer.

In fact, if you believe reports, big names in Europe are already chasing his signature.

Italian giants Inter Milan are the latest side to be linked with a move for the Colombian international, whilst FC Barcelona have also previously been credited with an interest.

Interestingly, it has emerged that Watford have no plans to sell Asprilla, with it claimed the player is also happy to remain at Vicarage Road.

Sell or keep?

Keep. Unless a huge bid comes in, and providing he is happy to stay, build the team around Asprilla next season and sell him for a big fee next summer after he really maximises his potential.

3 Tom Ince

Included in this list because he feels like a name that Watford could look to move on, Tom Ince is another that could attract transfer interest.

Despite being a starter under Valerien Ismael initially, Ince rapidly fell out of favour this season, and that continued under Tom Cleverley.

Despite having one season left on his contract, a move away would appear to be the best move for all parties, and there are surely Championship sides out there that would take Ince in a heartbeat.

Sell or keep?

Sell. Parting ways appears best and would free up some of the wage bill for another incoming.

4 Ashley Fletcher

Another Watford player who seemingly has no future at the club is Ashley Fletcher.

His move to Vicarage Road has proven a disaster, playing hardly any football for the club and constantly being loaned out.

Whether loan or permanent, he is bound to attract transfer interest this summer as he will surely not remain at Vicarage Road.

Sell or keep?

Sell. Let the player get on with his career and find a permanent home, rather than constantly being shipped out on loan.