The Watford player who has seen his market value drop by 18.5% – But why?

Watford winger Ismaila Sarr is undoubtedly one of the most talented players in the Championship.

In reality, he is a player that should be playing at a higher level, but, nevertheless, the Hornets have him in their ranks.

Sarr joined the Hertfordshire based club back in 2019 for a club record fee of £30 million, as per The Guardian and it’s strange when assessing his time at the club.

Barring a slow start where he did not really get a look in, Sarr individually has been brilliant, yet, for so much of his time at the club, the team around him have been poor and suffered poor results.

Nevertheless, Sarr’s contribution of 13 goals and 10 assists for the Hornets helped fire them to promotion in 2020/21 and his six goals and 3 assists in 17 outings so far suggest he could go on to match or even better those numbers.

In his 109 Watford matches, Sarr has a total of 51 direct goal contributions.

Interestingly, though, Transfermarkt’s valuation of Ismaila Sarr has dropped 18.5% since the turn of the year, from 27 million Euro to 22 million.

Below, we’ve discussed some of the factors that may have contributed towards that.

18.5 % drop in value

One of the big factors behind this drop in value is Watford’s relegation from the Premier League.

Naturally, when clubs drop down, their hand in keeping their best players is weaker and due to financial pressures, ususally sell their best talent below market value or for less than they would have if still in the top division.

That hasn’t happened with Sarr yet, but it could explain his drop in value.

As could the fact his contract is drawing closer to it’s expiration date.

Sarr’s current deal runs until 2024, meaning this summer, he will only be tied down at Vicarage Road for one more season.

Last but not least, Sarr’s lack of playing time in the Premier League from January to May could also have been a factor.

The 24-year-old was at AFCON with his country as they won the tournament to begin the year and when he returned, he missed another six games through injury.

Indeed, he played just 22 matches in the Premier League last season, which is always going to harm his value in some way.

With January approaching, having fielded interest in the summer, it will certainly be interesting to see if clubs are in for Ismaila Sarr once again.

Having impressed at the World Cup so far for Senegal, with a big game coming up against England on Sunday, it could be that Sarr’s value soon begins to rise again.