Highlights Watford made limited signings in January, with only one new face added to the first team.

Several players left the club on loan or permanently, including Rhys Healey and Imran Louza.

Young defenders Mattie Pollock and James Morris could have benefited from a loan move for more playing time.

After an extremely busy summer transfer window, January was a little bit more low-key for Watford with just a handful of incomings and departures at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets added just one new face to their first team with the loan signing of Emmanuel Dennis from Nottingham Forest, whilst the club made the loan signing of Giorgi Chakvetadze permanent on transfer deadline day.

Watford January departures Player Club Deal structure Imran Louza FC Lorient Loan Rhys Healey Huddersfield Town Permanent David Haminga Slough Town Loan James Collins Haringey Borough Loan Jorge Cabezas Hurtado Gillingham Loan

Meanwhile, summer signing Rhys Healey left the club on a permanent basis for Huddersfield Town, whilst Imran Louza and Jorge Cabezas Hurtado left the club on loan for FC Lorient and Gillingham respectively.

Whilst Valérin Ismaël may have wanted more signings through the door at Vicarage Road, he'd have been pleased that the club managed to retain key players. With that in mind, here are the players we're surprised did not leave Watford in January.

1 Mattie Pollock

Young defender Pollock has struggled for minutes at Vicarage Road this season following his loan spell at Aberdeen last year.

The 22-year-old central defender is highly-rated and perhaps could have been loaned out in January to a League One side to give the youngster some valuable first-team experience before returning to Watford in the summer, ready to push for a first-team place.

Despite his lack of playing time this season, Pollock actually started the club's recent FA Cup tie against Southampton and the league fixture against Sheffield Wednesday, perhaps indicating that he's someone who will see more football in the remaining months of the season.

There was reported interest from Aberdeen last month but a deal did not materialise.

If Pollock becomes a regular in Watford's starting XI in the next few weeks, then keeping him at the club makes perfect sense, but if he is reduced to sporadic appearances like previously this season, it seems a waste when he can be out playing regular football.

2 James Morris

Similarly to Pollock, Morris is a young defender who's seen limited playing time with the Hornets this season.

The 22-year-old left-back has made just a handful of appearances for the club this season and has been in and out of the club's matchday squad this season.

However, he did have a run of starts through December and January, but he had struggled to make an impact prior to that this season.

The youngster is talented and with a contract at Vicarage Road until 2026, the club will be confident that Morris will become a mainstay in the starting XI for years to come.

However, given his age and lack of playing time this season, it may have been a good option to loan him out in January.

3 Tom Ince

A summer signing after leaving Reading, Ince hasn't quite had the desired impact at Watford, particularly in recent weeks.

The 32-year-old was a regular starter at the beginning of the Championship season but has been dropped to the bench in recent weeks, and has struggled for playing time ever since.

Despite only being signed in the summer, the club have shown that they're not afraid to get rid of summer signings, selling Rhys Healey to Huddersfield in January despite only joining the club in July.

Given his age and recent lack of playing time, Watford could have done with arranging an exit for Tom Ince in January, with the player having another 18 months remaining on his deal at Vicarage Road and his value only likely to decrease from here on in.

According to Football Insider, the Hornets were open to letting him leave on loan but he remains at Vicarage Road.