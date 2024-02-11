Highlights Watford FC can now focus on the remainder of their season after the January transfer window.

Watford faces a challenging but potentially rewarding task of achieving a play-off position.

The club needs to make decisions regarding senior players out of contract this summer, including Jeremy Ngakia, Jake Livermore, and Ben Hamer.

With the January transfer window now behind us, Watford FC can focus on the remainder of their season.

With Valerien Ismael having gotten the Hornets into unlikely top-six contention, they face a big, but potentially very rewarding challenge ahead in trying to achieve a play-off position.

Of course, off the field, there are still some matters to be sorted, one of which revolves around players out of contract this summer.

As is the case every season, there are a few senior players set to leave on a free transfer come June currently.

Watford players out of contract in 2024

Below, we have discussed the three Watford players out of contract, as far as we know, in June 2024.

Jeremy Ngakia

The logical place to start with this list feels like the longest-serving player at the club to make the list, right-back Jeremy Ngakia.

Ngakia joined the Hornets in August 2020, and has gone on to make over 70 appearances for the club since.

Ngakia's long-term deal signed back then, though, is due to expire this summer, and Watford certainly have a decision to make.

Whilst Ngakia, when fit, is a Championship-level player, the emergence of Ryan Andrews at right-back has seen him challenged for his position in the Watford side, even when fit.

When fit is a big caveat, too, given the amount of injuries the 23-year-old seems to pick up.

The most games he has played in one season in WD18 has been 25, and so far this season, he's turned out just 12 times. His last appearance came in November and he has been injured since.

Watford could always offer him a new deal if Ngakia can prove his fitness, but the time perhaps feels right for player and club to part ways this summer.

Jake Livermore

Another Watford player currently out of contract this summer is experienced midfielder Jake Livermore.

Unlike Ngakia, Livermore has not been at the club long, having only joined last summer following his release from West Bromwich Albion.

When doing so, Livermore must have signed a one-year deal, with his contract set to expire in 2024.

Despite being expected to be a bit-part player this campaign, Livermore has proven to be an excellent addition for the club, and has been one of the Hornets' key players since Valerien Ismael turned things around after some early season struggles.

Age permitting, it would not be a big surprise to see Livermore offered another one-year deal to stay at Watford next season.

Currently, though, Livermore will be available on a free come June 30th.

Ben Hamer

Goalkeeper Ben Hamer is the third and final senior Watford FC player who sees their current deal expire at the end the season.

Hamer's deal was a two-year one in WD18, having joined the club in the summer of 2022 to deputise for Daniel Bachmann.

This season, though, despite Bachmann being offered a five-year deal and the captaincy, discipline issues gave Hamer a look in, and Ismael has not looked back.

In fact, Hamer has been brilliant on a number of occasions since, and the Hornets would almost certainly have less points on the board not for some fantastic late saves in recent weeks.

Again, like Livermore, Hamer is a player that has gone on to far exceed what was expected of him at Vicarage Road and as such, maybe another one or two-year deal could be on the cards before June.

As it stands, though, he will depart on June 30th for nothing.