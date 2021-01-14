Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘The vultures are circling’, ‘Can see it happening’ – Many Derby fans react to update on Leeds-linked duo

Derby County have reportedly notified other clubs that they may sell players such as Jason Knight and Louie Sibley as they look to solve their current financial problems, which has drawn an interesting response from fans of the East Midlands club. 

Reports yesterday revealed that continued delays concerning a potential takeover had left the club facing significant financial issues, with the Rams players not having been fully paid for December.

According to the Sun, Derby may be forced to cash in on some of their brightest talents as they look to solve that problem.

The report claims that the Pride Park outfit have alerted other clubs that the likes of Knight and Sibley could be sold to relieve the current financial pressure – with the threat of administration understood to be very real.

The Rams duo have both been linked with a move to Leeds United this month, while Crystal Palace and West Ham United have also been touted with an interest in Knight.

The Premier League clubs in pursuit will surely be licking their lips at this latest update but understandably, the response from Derby fans has been very different.

