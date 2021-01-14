‘The vultures are circling’, ‘Can see it happening’ – Many Derby fans react to update on Leeds-linked duo

Derby County have reportedly notified other clubs that they may sell players such as Jason Knight and Louie Sibley as they look to solve their current financial problems, which has drawn an interesting response from fans of the East Midlands club.

Reports yesterday revealed that continued delays concerning a potential takeover had left the club facing significant financial issues, with the Rams players not having been fully paid for December.

According to the Sun, Derby may be forced to cash in on some of their brightest talents as they look to solve that problem.

The report claims that the Pride Park outfit have alerted other clubs that the likes of Knight and Sibley could be sold to relieve the current financial pressure – with the threat of administration understood to be very real.

The Rams duo have both been linked with a move to Leeds United this month, while Crystal Palace and West Ham United have also been touted with an interest in Knight.

The Premier League clubs in pursuit will surely be licking their lips at this latest update but understandably, the response from Derby fans has been very different.

Read their reactions here:

Can see it happening mate selling the best talent for next to nothing no players coming in hope I’m wrong — rob walker (@robwalk38198996) January 14, 2021

Have told clubs that Sibley and Knight are available? Hm, https://t.co/bCVhk3mqyH — Andy Buckley-Taylor (@BuckTaylor64) January 14, 2021

Not sure we at that point yet but if administration happening no doubt we will sell like Wigan had to and others — karl donnelly (@bango_don) January 14, 2021

Why are fans of championship teams tell their club to go for them?😂 Like they'd go to a championship team, certainly prem bound https://t.co/zKU07ZJ7NZ — Lewis (@LewisJubb) January 13, 2021

Feel like we’ve regressed 20 years https://t.co/uWC2bxcOHJ — Ashley Chapman (@AshChapman94) January 13, 2021