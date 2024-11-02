Having opened on 2nd September 1899, Hillsborough has now been the home of Championship side Sheffield Wednesday for over 125 years.

Wednesday recently celebrated the anniversary of their famous old stadium, and it is fair to say that while it could perhaps do with some modernisation, Hillsborough remains one of the most traditional and iconic stadiums in England.

The passionate Owls fanbase are known for supporting their team in big numbers, which means that Hillsborough has long been an intimidating place to visit for opposition teams.

The loyalty and commitment of Wednesday supporters is underlined by the fact they had an average home attendance of 26,762 last term, despite struggling at the bottom of the table for the entire season, and they are recording similar numbers in the early months of the new campaign.

Hillsborough has recently been in the headlines after talkSPORT presenter Adrian Durham ranked it as his least favourite stadium in the Championship, although he admitted that his negative review of the Owls' ground had something to do with the 5-1 play-off semi-final defeat his beloved Peterborough United suffered there in 2023.

"A lot of it is very dated and badly needs upgrading," Durham wrote on the talkSPORT website.

"The low ranking may have something to do with a certain team bottling a 4-0 lead in the play-off semi-finals there..."

Durham's comments certainly prompted a strong reaction from Owls fans on social media, and using Tripadvisor, we looked at how other fans have rated Hillsborough.

Reviews of Sheffield Wednesday's stadium Hillsborough on Tripadvisor

Overall, it seems that many football supporters have a positive view of Hillsborough, and the Tripadvisor average rating for the stadium is currently 4 out of 5 from a total of 183 reviews.

Ratings of Sheffield Wednesday's stadium Hillsborough (according to Tripadvisor) Excellent 89 Very good 38 Average 20 Poor 10 Terrible 26

While there are a few stadiums that opened earlier than Hillsborough, it is one of the oldest football grounds in England, and many supporters referenced the tradition and character in their reviews.

"A real historic football stadium. So many of the top stadiums these days are soulless, not Hillsborough. It is a massive old-fashioned football stadium and a great place to visit. The day I attended it only just over half full, still a great football day out for any football fan," shropshirenick wrote.

"I’ve been visiting Hillsborough for the last fifty years, and have seen many changes. Today the stadium is just perfect in every way, and they deserve another chance of top flight football at this iconic club," freddiedoncaster commented.

"Love this stadium. Yes, it needs some work doing here and there, but at least it's got an atmosphere and character unlike the soulless bowls that are popping up everywhere nowadays," Andrew C said.

However, Owls supporters have called for owner Dejphon Chansiri to make improvements to the stadium for a number of years, and that view was reflected in some of the less complimentary reviews.

"Visited the stadium on the last match against Norwich, the stadium is in serious need of some money spending on it, but the pitch looked surprisingly good. It's a shame to think it was once one of the best grounds in the country," blondie083 wrote.

"Terrible stadium, in desperate need of modernising. The pitch is poor the stands tatty. Wouldn't visit here again if it was a free ticket," tomnkrystel said.

"The away end is actually embarrassing. The view is terrible. When I went they shut the bar at half-time even though it is 38 quid for a ticket. One of the worst stadiums I have ever been to," Warren chief commented.

As is clear from the reviews, Hillsborough is a stadium that divides opinion among football supporters, but Wednesday fans have great affection for their home ground, and they will be hoping to make it a fortress once again this season.