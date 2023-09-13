Blackburn Rovers bringing Jon Dahl Tomasson in as head coach last summer to replace Tony Mowbray has arguably worked out - even if they didn't make the Championship play-offs last season.

Rovers spent much of the 2022-23 campaign in the top six of the second tier and only fell out of it in the final few weeks, with a 4-3 win against Millwall on the final day not enough to propel them into the play-offs.

The Lancashire outfit have also had a tough summer having lost talisman Ben Brereton Diaz as well as Thomas Kaminski and Ash Phillips, with the latter two exits needed to fund transfer business for Tomasson.

Blackburn Rovers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Leopold Wahlstedt Odd Permanent Sondre Tronstad Vitesse Permanent Niall Ennis Plymouth Argyle Permanent Semir Telalovic Borussia Monchengladbach Permanent Arnor Sigurdsson CSKA Moscow Loan James Hill AFC Bournemouth Loan Andy Moran Brighton Loan

Just two transfer fees were spent by Blackburn on Leopold Wahlstedt and Semir Telalovic, and that is the result of a change in the budget at Ewood Park ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Rovers owners the Venky's, who have been around since 2010 and have accumulated significant losses whilst running the club, are set to experience higher taxes on their overseas investments from the Indian government, which is the reason as to why Tomasson's budget was cut.

This led to national reports claiming that Tomasson was considering quitting the club due to not being backed, and after deadline day he expressed his disappointment on having to lose midfielder John Buckley to Sheffield Wednesday without getting a replacement individual into his squad.

What has Gregg Broughton said on Jon Dahl Tomasson's Blackburn Rovers future?

Speaking following the end of the transfer window nearly two weeks ago, Blackburn's Director of Football Gregg Broughton has revealed that he has warned the Venky's that they run the risk of seeing Tomasson walk away from the club should their investment continue to be stripped back.

"I share the frustrations with Jon and I can understand why he was saying what he was saying," Broughton said to the Lancashire Telegraph.

"Jon is an ambitious guy, he has been there at the business end of football playing and winning Champions Leagues and titles across Europe. He wants to get there quickly, he wants to be there yesterday, not tomorrow.

"I am equally as ambitious. I want to work at the highest level as Jon has. We share that ambition but that hasn't changed here at Blackburn Rovers. We want to continually improve and be in a better position than last year. That hasn't changed from either of our points of view.

"I think the window has given us a squad that is able to do that. I have communicated very clearly with the owners after their decision was given to us in June. "

"I said, by doing this, whilst I understand your hands are tied, you run the risk of losing and frustrating a very talented head coach. We must remember what Jon, the players and the club achieved last year.

"I made that very clear to the owners but they have restrictions they are working under right now and we have to work to that budget remit."

How long does Jon Dahl Tomasson have left on his Blackburn Rovers contract?

When arriving at Ewood Park last year, Tomasson penned a three-year deal to become the successor to Tony Mowbray in the dugout.

That means currently, the Dane has just under two years remaining on that contract and for now he is seemingly stable at the club.

However, should he continue to have to work under such constraints then other jobs could potentially come up for the former UEFA Champions League winner.

Will Jon Dahl Tomasson leave Blackburn Rovers in the near future?

It was clear to see that Tomasson was frustrated with what happened over the summer in terms of transfer business, and Blackburn do still look short in a few areas.

And it doesn't look as though the Venky's' issues are going to get any better anytime soon, so the frustrations of Tomasson could continue until the January transfer window.

Should Rovers be in a handy position when it comes to the promotion race and the Venky's cannot back him, then there could be serious thoughts made as to Tomasson's future.

Similarly, if a job comes up that offers a decent budget with a steady ownership then Tomasson could likely consider it if approached - and interest will likely come as he is a talented coach.