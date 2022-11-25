The Valley: How does Charlton Athletic’s stadium capacity compare to the rest of League One?

It’s been a bit of a mixed start to the season for Charlton Athletic so far this campaign.

With Ben Garner now at the helm, it took time to get things going, with the club winning just two league matches up until mid-October.

Then, though, three consecutive league wins on the bounce followed, lifting the Addicks to in and around the play-off places.

Unfortunately, since then, the club are winless in their last four league outings, leaving them 14th in League One at present.

Interestingly, four of Charlton’s five wins this season have came at The Valley, their home stadium.

With that in mind, and the support there clearly a factor, we thought we’d take a look at how the club’s stadium compares capacity wise to others in the third tier.

How does The Valley compare?

In order to determine where The Valley ranks, it is first important to establish the capacity of the stadium itself.

As per Transfermarkt, the place the Addicks call home has a good capacity of 26,875.

That’s a decent size for League One, ranking the sixth biggest in the division.

Indeed, The Valley sits just ahead of Barnsley’s Oakwell (24,009) and Portsmouth’s Fratton Park (20,668).

It does, however, fall just shy of Bolton’s University of Bolton Stadium (28,723) and Ipswich’s Portman Road (29,673).

The Valley comes in with a capacity way above the lowest in the division.

That ‘honour’ falls to Forest Green Rovers’ The New Lawn, which can hold just 5,140 spectators.

Despite ranking 6th though, The Valley does still fall quite some way short of the biggest capacity in League One.

Sheffield Wednesday can boast that honour, with Hillsborough holding a whopping 39,859 fans on a matchday.

Interestingly, given that they rank 6th in the capacity rankings in League One, Charlton are also 6th if you only look at home results in the third tier this season.

They have been beaten just once in their nine league matches at home this campaign. For comparison, they are 19th in the away league standings.

Indeed, this demonstrates just how important home form is for Charlton and the big effect the crowd at The Valley has on the club’s performance.