Much of the attention in Plymouth Argyle’s return to the Championship this season has been on the Pilgrims’ attacking threat, as they go toe-to-toe with the best that the second-tier has to offer.

The 2022/23 League One Champions have continued the momentum that saw them rack up 101 points in the previous campaign, with only five sides finding the back of the net more frequently than the Devon-based side so far.

Even the departure of Steven Schumacher to Championship rivals Stoke City in December couldn’t rock the boat for the side in green, with former England youth boss Ian Foster seamlessly taking over the reins at Home Park.

But it isn’t all about Morgan Whittaker, Ryan Hardie and co. at the business end of the field, with the defensive rearguard proving their worth time and time again this season, and Lewis Gibson one player in particular to have caught the eye.

Everton’s loss is Plymouth Argyle’s gain

Ever since he put on a green shirt, Gibson has cast himself as an assured figure at the heart of the Pilgrims’ backline, with his commanding presence at the back proving why Everton forked out a reported £6 million fee for him from Newcastle as a 17-year-old in 2017.

After coming up through the ranks at St James’ Park, the then-teenager signed a three-year deal with the Toffees; the club he stayed at until making the permanent move to the Devon in the summer of 2023.

The 23-year-old failed to make a single first team appearance during his time at Goodison Park, with a number of temporary spells away from the club seeing him get his first taste of professional football.

A brief spell at Fleetwood Town was where he made his league debut - starting in a 2-1 victory over Doncaster Rovers in February 2020 - as he went on to make 11 appearances for the Cod Army, before another loan spell at Reading in the following campaign.

A succession of injuries saw his game time limited in his next loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday, before finally making the centre back position his own at Bristol Rovers last season; making 33 appearances for The Gas in League One.

Those performances were enough to catch the eye of the recruitment team at Argyle, and they swooped to lure the defender to Home Park after his contract on Merseyside ran out last summer.

Strong performances in early victories over Huddersfield Town and Blackburn Rovers showed early promise from Gibson, and he has only gone on to prove himself as one of the standout performers for the Pilgrims in his season as a regular at Championship level.

The numbers behind Lewis Gibson's Championship 2023/24 season at Plymouth Argyle

A look at FBRef shows that the former Everton man leads the division in terms of blocks this season, with 66 stops in his 29 league appearances so far this campaign - Sunderland’s Trai Hume and the Preston North End duo of Brad Potts and Liam Lindsay are the only other players to reach 60.

That intuition to cut the ball out is what sets Gibson apart from the rest; with his ability to thwart opposition attacks often supplying his teammates with the ability to counter-attack, which they have used to devastating effect at times this season.

His 159 clearances in Championship matches in 23/24 is only bettered by the 163 of the experienced Shane Duffy at Norwich City, and Preston’s Lindsay, who tops that particular stat with 179 to his name.

Further to that, a tackle success percentage of 72.0% puts him within the top ten players in the division; further showcasing his ability to read a situation, time a tackle, and effectively deal with the danger.

Lewis Gibson Championship stats 2023/24 (As of February 28, 2024)Source: FBRef Appearances 29 Clean sheets 8 Blocks 66 Tackle success % 72.0% Clearances 159 Passes completed 1274 Pass completion % 84.7%

Only Rotherham United and Blackburn Rovers have conceded more than Argyle’s 57 this season, but without Gibson at the back you can rest assured that figure would be a lot higher.

With the like of Bali Mumba, Mickel Miller and Matty Sorinola regularly bombing forward from the wide defensive positions, Gibson and his defensive partners have often been left exposed to the danger of all manner Championship attacks, but more often than not they deal with the threat admirably, with the 23-year-old at the heart of everything they do right at the back.

And when they are in possession, Gibson’s influence is there to be seen again, with no one in control of the ball in a green shirt more than the big defender this season.

A total of 1274 completed passes compared to the second-best offering of 867 from defensive partner Dan Scarr shows just how crucial he is to starting attacks from the back, while his 84.7% completion rate also sees him sitting highest among his teammates.

With only the much-wanted Whittaker starting more games than Gibson this year, it is proof to how much both Steven Schumacher and Ian Foster have rated their pivotal central defender, and will be keen to keep hold of the rock at the heart of the backline past the summer.