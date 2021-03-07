Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘The understatement of the decade’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Darren Moore admission

Published

5 mins ago

on

Darren Moore has admitted that Sheffield Wednesday are a club that has ‘lost its way a little bit’, as he looks to keep them in the Championship.

The new boss arrived last week with the task of keeping the Owls up, but he has endured a pretty disastrous start, with a midweek defeat to relegation rivals Rotherham followed by a 3-0 reverse at Reading yesterday.

Of course, nobody will pin any blame on Moore should Wednesday go down, as he has inherited a club in a mess.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live after the loss at the Madejski Stadium, the ex-West Brom chief acknowledged that he has arrived in a difficult position.

Those comments brought plenty of reaction from the Wednesday fans, who felt Moore was playing things down significantly, as they place the blame for what has gone on at those above him at Hillsborough.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


