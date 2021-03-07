‘The understatement of the decade’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Darren Moore admission

Darren Moore has admitted that Sheffield Wednesday are a club that has ‘lost its way a little bit’, as he looks to keep them in the Championship.

The new boss arrived last week with the task of keeping the Owls up, but he has endured a pretty disastrous start, with a midweek defeat to relegation rivals Rotherham followed by a 3-0 reverse at Reading yesterday.

Of course, nobody will pin any blame on Moore should Wednesday go down, as he has inherited a club in a mess.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live after the loss at the Madejski Stadium, the ex-West Brom chief acknowledged that he has arrived in a difficult position.

Those comments brought plenty of reaction from the Wednesday fans, who felt Moore was playing things down significantly, as they place the blame for what has gone on at those above him at Hillsborough.

Talk about stating the obvious! — Andy flood (@flood902) March 6, 2021

The understatement of the decade. — Graham Price (@PriceGraham) March 6, 2021

This is the understatement of the Millennium….😆😆😆😆😆 — Rob Gratton (@BobbyG1982) March 6, 2021

“A little bit” has got to be the biggest understatement I’ve heard this year! 😂 — BeatleOwl (@beatleowl) March 6, 2021

It was a wonderful club, before Chansiri & Paixao destroyed us. The club is rotten from top to bottom & there is nothing us fans or should I say customers can do about it!! — Emma Powell #Happiness💜#KeepSming💜#SWFC💙 (@epowell36) March 6, 2021

Lost its way? We thought we were going to Paris and are stuck in a ditch somewhere near Crawley. — Paul Pashley (@MrPaulPashley) March 6, 2021

Only 1 man to blame for that #chansiriout — Max Rebo (@MaxRebo26309927) March 6, 2021