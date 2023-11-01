Highlights The battle for automatic promotion in the Championship is already predictable with Leicester City and Ipswich Town leading the pack.

The race for a top six finish is still tight, with any number of clubs capable of going on a run and entering contention.

Middlesbrough and Southampton need to overcome their poor goal difference to have a chance at promotion, as it proved costly for Blackburn Rovers last year.

The battle for automatic promotion in the Championship this season already looks somewhat predictable.

Leicester City and Ipswich Town have been relentlessly consistent in the first quarter of the campaign, earning an impressive tally of 39 and 34 points respectively.

The gap to third place Leeds United is already nine points, and Kieran McKenna’s side even have a game in hand on the chasing pack.

This only further heightens the danger of falling outside the top six for that chasing pack.

There are now realistically only four places that the top teams outside the top two can fight for, at least until one or both of Ipswich and Leicester suffers a huge drop in form, if it ever happens.

How tight is the play-off race in the Championship?

If Leeds being nine points off newly promoted Ipswich in second sounds nuts, then the gap behind the Whites is even crazier.

A nine point gap behind Daniel Farke’s side brings you to Millwall in 18th, who are eight adrift of third.

The race for a top six finish is still so tight at this early stage of the campaign, with any number of clubs capable of going on a run that brings them right into contention.

Only a handful of teams could reasonably be ruled out from potentially competing for a top six finish at this point in the term.

Two sides that had pre-season ambitions to gain promotion to the Premier League that will be feeling very uneasy about how the table currently reads are Southampton and Middlesbrough.

The pair have both gone on great runs of form, and currently sit fourth and 10th respectively.

The gap between them is just four points, with Michael Carrick’s side going on that exact kind of winning run previously mentioned, earning six victories in a row to go from bottom to seventh in the space of a month.

Defeat to Stoke City ended that run, dropping them to 10th, but they will still fancy their chances of a top six finish.

What issue will Middlesbrough and Southampton need to overcome to gain promotion?

But both the Saints and Boro have one disadvantage that could hurt them this season.

Russell Martin’s team has a goal difference of minus one despite being fourth in the table, as do Boro in 10th.

Blackburn Rovers lost out on a top six finish last year due to a poor goal difference, having finished level on points with sixth place Sunderland, highlighting how important it is as a tiebreaker.

Leeds, West Brom and Cardiff City all sit in the top six with goal differences of plus nine, eight and seven respectively.

As well as picking up consistent results, Boro and Southampton will need to be doing so while scoring plenty of goals to make up for this difference.

It is especially startling for Southampton given the attacking talents at their disposal, highlighting just how leaky their defence has been at times this season.

For Boro, the solution may be to sign a new forward in January as nobody has truly stepped up to replace Chuba Akpom’s 28 league goals from last year, let alone Cameron Archer’s own scoring contributions.

Neither club can afford to let goal difference prevent their Premier League ambitions.