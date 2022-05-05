The 2021/22 season is not one that anybody associated with Wigan Athletic will want to forget in a hurry.

Just a year after narrowly avoiding relegation to League Two, and facing the prospect of going out of business due to administration, the Latics produced a perfect response, winning promotion to the Championship as League One champions.

But just how much do you actually know about what went on at The DW Stadium over the course of the campaign?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 25 questions all about Wigan’s season, and are setting you the target of getting at least 80% correct.

The ultimate Wigan Athletic end of season quiz - We'll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Who did Wigan play in their first game of the season? Sunderland MK Dons Wycombe Sheffield Wednesday