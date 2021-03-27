The ultimate Swansea City shirt sponsor quiz: Can you get 18/18?

Swansea City are still well in the race for automatic promotion from the Championship this term, but Steve Cooper’s side are not going to be able to afford many more setbacks now if they are to earn promotion.

The Swans headed into the campaign aiming to avoid missing out on promotion as they did last season losing in the play-off semi-finals to Brentford. Cooper has once again got the club punching above their weight in terms of budget and has managed to make them one of the most solid teams in the division which has allowed them to compete for the top two.

However, their defeat against Cardiff City last time means it is now going to be a real challenge for them to make the automatic promotion places. Should they fail to go up they would need to show that they have learned from last term and could now successfully navigate their way through the lottery of the play-offs.

While we wait for the season to resume, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on the Swans’ kit sponsors down the years. Have a go and see if you can get 18/18!

1 of 18 Action were the first-ever sponsors of a Swansea City shirt – True or false? True False