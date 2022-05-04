Quizzes
The ultimate Swansea City end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this
Swansea City have had a season of transition under Russell Martin following Steve Cooper’s late departure ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.
It’s not been an easy campaign in any way, but Martin has guided Swansea to mid-table.
In this latest Football League World quiz, we’ve taken a look back on 21/22 from a Swansea perspective, piecing together a 25-question quiz.
There’s an array of subjects on the agenda, so best of luck scoring 80% or more.
Take on the quiz below: