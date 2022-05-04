Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

The ultimate Swansea City end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

Published

7 mins ago

on

Swansea City have had a season of transition under Russell Martin following Steve Cooper’s late departure ahead of the 2021/22 campaign. 

It’s not been an easy campaign in any way, but Martin has guided Swansea to mid-table.

In this latest Football League World quiz, we’ve taken a look back on 21/22 from a Swansea perspective, piecing together a 25-question quiz.

There’s an array of subjects on the agenda, so best of luck scoring 80% or more.

Take on the quiz below:

The ultimate Swansea City end of season quiz - We'll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25

What date was Russell Martin appointed at Swansea?


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: The ultimate Swansea City end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: