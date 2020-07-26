The ultimate Swansea City end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14?

Swansea City are set to kick off their Championship play-off campaign this evening following their dramatic 4-1 victory over Reading saw them claim sixth spot on the final day of the regular season.

It has been a real rollercoaster season for the South Wales outfit after their imperious start to the season was followed by more mixed patches of form over the course of the campaign, but it has to be considered as a successful debut season for head coach Steve Cooper.

The Swans boss has overseen an improved league finish on last season’s effort under former manager Graham Potter, with the likes of Rhian Brewster and Andre Ayew having spearheaded the Liberty Stadium side towards the play-offs.

The season’s enforced suspension means this has been an unusually long season for Swansea and their Championship rivals, but how much can you remember from the Swans’ campaign?

Take our quiz to test your knowledge…

1 of 14 Which Swansea star left the club on the eve of the 2019/20 season? Daniel James Leroy Fer Oli McBurnie Wilfried Bony