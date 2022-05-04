The ultimate Stoke City end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

It’s ultimately been a disappointing season for Stoke City, who will have been targeting a top-six finish.

They’ve had to settle with mid-table, which is frankly not good enough and more squad improvements are likely going to be needed if they want to compete for the play-offs next term.

But how much do you remember about 2021/22? Our ultimate Stoke end-of-season quiz should test just that!

We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this…

1 of 25 1. Which Premier League team did Stoke beat 2-0 in pre-season? Wolves Aston Villa Crystal Palace Everton