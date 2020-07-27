The ultimate Stoke City end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14?

Stoke City have endured a season packed full with highs and lows, but the Potters’ faithful have every reason to be optimistic heading into the summer after surviving their relegation scare in the Championship.

The club’s poor start to the season meant there were genuine fears of relegation at the bet365 Stadium – with this leading to the sacking of Nathan Jones – but Michael O’Neill very much steadied the ship following his appointment to seal a 15th-placed finish.

It now looks set to be a summer of transition at Stoke as they prepare to launch a potential promotion challenge next term, and the fact they secured a 4-1 win over Nottingham Forest on the final day of the season suggests the signs are positive moving forward.

So, how much can you remember from Stoke’s 2019/20 Championship season?

Test your knowledge by taking our quiz…

