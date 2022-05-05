Shrewsbury Town managed to provide their supporters with some memorable moments during the 2021/22 campaign.

In January, the Shrews briefly threatened to cause an almighty upset in the FA Cup when they opened the scoring in their showdown with Liverpool at Anfield before slipping to defeat in this particular fixture.

Meanwhile, in League One, Steve Cotterill’s side produced a superb attacking display in their showdown with Morecambe in March as they secured a 5-0 victory at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Having ended the season in 18th place in the third-tier standings, it will be intriguing to see whether the Shrews will be able to move forward as a club in this division later this year.

The ultimate Shrewsbury Town end of season quiz - We'll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

