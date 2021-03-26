The ultimate Sheffield Wednesday shirt sponsor quiz: Can you get 18/18?

Sheffield Wednesday have had some memorable kits over the years, for the good and the bad.

It’s pretty much always been the blue and white stripes for the Hillsborough outfit, although the style has sometimes differed.

What often makes a shirt is the sponsorship that’s on the front of it, but have the Sheffield Wednesday fans been paying attention to that?

Take on our ultimate shirt sponsorship quiz and see if you can can a maximum score!

1 of 18 In what year did Wednesday first have shirt sponsorship? 1980 1981 1982 1983