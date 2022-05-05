The ultimate Sheffield Wednesday end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

Sheffield Wednesday will be optimistic about their chances of achieving an immediate return to the Championship, beginning their League One play-off campaign at the Stadium of Light on Friday evening.

The Owls have put together a sustained excellent run since the back end of 2021, and are expected to earn a foothold in the tie in Sunderland.

Here, we have put together a 25 question Wednesday quiz, we’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this, do you fancy your chances?

1 of 25 Who did the club sign Marvin Johnson from? Newcastle United Sheffield United Middlesbrough Tranmere Rovers