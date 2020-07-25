Quizzes
The ultimate Sheffield Wednesday end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14?
Sheffield Wednesday certainly endured a season to forget in the Championship this term under the management of Garry Monk.
The Owls had previously occupied a spot in the play-off places in the second-tier, but a dismal run of form since the turn of the New Year saw them drop down the table at an alarming rate.
The club’s supporters will be hoping to see much-needed improvement ahead of next year’s campaign.
Can you score full marks on the ultimate Sheffield Wednesday end of season quiz though? Share your scores on social media!