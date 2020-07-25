Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

The ultimate Sheffield Wednesday end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14?

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday certainly endured a season to forget in the Championship this term under the management of Garry Monk. 

The Owls had previously occupied a spot in the play-off places in the second-tier, but a dismal run of form since the turn of the New Year saw them drop down the table at an alarming rate.

The club’s supporters will be hoping to see much-needed improvement ahead of next year’s campaign.

Can you score full marks on the ultimate Sheffield Wednesday end of season quiz though? Share your scores on social media!

1 of 14

What position did Sheffield Wednesday finish in the 2019/20 season?


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: The ultimate Sheffield Wednesday end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: