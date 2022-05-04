After a slow start to the Championship campaign, Sheffield United are now looking to end it with an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

The Blades go into the last day of the second-tier season two points ahead of Middlesbrough in seventh, with the Yorkshire club hosting league leaders Fulham.

Whilst we wait and see what happens there, we have devised a 25 question quiz that will test your knowledge of all things Sheffield United from this season.

Can you score full marks?

The ultimate Sheffield United end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Who did Sheffield United face on the opening day of the Championship season? Birmingham Luton Preston Swansea