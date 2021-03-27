The ultimate Rotherham United shirt sponsor quiz: Can you get 18/18?

Rotherham United will be desperate to end the season strongly and win their games in hand as they look to escape the drop.

Heading into the month of April, the Millers sit three points adrift of safety in 22nd, but have four games in hand on Birmingham City who sit a place above them.

Rotherham fans will be wearing their shirts and supporting the Millers from afar.

Can you get full marks on this Rotherham shirt sponsor quiz, though? Have a go…

1 of 18 When did Rotherham introduce shirt sponsors? 1980 1982 1984 1986