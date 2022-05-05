It’s been a fine season for Rotherham United in the end, with them earning promotion back to the Sky Bet Championship once again.

The Millers have had a great campaign under Paul Warne, but how much about it can you remember?

There are 25 questions to attempt here – see if you can get full marks and then share your scores on social media to see how you compare with other Rotherham United fans on social media…

The ultimate Rotherham United end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Did Rotherham Utd win this fixture: Plymouth Argyle (H) Win Draw Loss