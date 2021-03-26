QPR News
The ultimate QPR shirt sponsor quiz: Can you get 18/18?
Queens Park Rangers will be pleased with how their 2021 has gone with the way they have climbed the Championship table and they’ll be gunning for the play-offs, they hope, next season.
A top six finish looks out of reach this year and it might be a bit early for the R’s to return to the Premier League but, get next summer right, and you never know what the 21/22 season could hold.
Whilst we wait to see how they do, have a go at the following quiz on shirt sponsors past and present and see if you can get full marks: