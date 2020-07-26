The ultimate Portsmouth end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14?

Portsmouth will still be reeling following their bitterly disappointing end to the League One season which saw them crash out of the play-offs in a penalty shoot-out against Oxford United.

Kenny Jackett’s men finished in fifth spot in the third-tier table following the season’s curtailment, but they will be playing in the division for another season after drawing 2-2 with Oxford United on aggregate before the penalty heartbreak.

However, Portsmouth can still take positives from the season as they produced some strong runs of form over the course of the campaign, despite an underwhelming start which saw many supporters calling for the departure of Jackett towards the end of last year.

Take our quiz now to test your knowledge of Portsmouth’s latest campaign…

1 of 14 Who scored Portsmouth's first goal of the League One season? Ben Close Tom Naylor Marcus Harness Ronan Curtis