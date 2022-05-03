It’s been an ultimately difficult season for Peterborough United with them heading back to Sky Bet League One for 22/23.

The Posh always knew it was going to be a battle to stay up in the second tier this season and so that has proven, with them heading back down to the third division for next year.

What can you remember from the campaign, though? See if you can get full marks on this quiz looking back at the Posh’s season…

The ultimate Peterborough United end of season quiz - We'll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Did Peterborough United win, lose or draw this game: Luton Town (A) Win Lose Draw