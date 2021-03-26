The ultimate Norwich City shirt sponsor quiz: Can you get 18/18?

Norwich City will be hoping they can hold their nerve in the race for promotion into the Premier League this season under the management of Daniel Farke.

The Canaries have been in impressive form of late, which has seen them pull eight points clear of second-placed Watford in recent weeks.

The club have had their fair share of shirt sponsors over the years, but do you think you can remember who sponsored their kit in certain seasons?

Test your knowledge on this 18-question quiz all about Norwich Cit’s shirt sponsors!

1 of 18 Who sponsored Norwich City's kits in the 1985/86 season? Colman's Sainsburys Poll Withey Windows Foster's Lager