After suffering relegation from League One last year, it was always going to be intriguing to see how Northampton Town would fare in the fourth-tier this season.

Jon Brady’s decision to sign Mitch Pinnock, Liam Roberts and Jon Guthrie in the previous summer transfer window has proven to be somewhat of a masterstroke as this trio have played a pivotal role in the club’s push for promotion.

The Cobblers will be looking to clinch third place in the League Two standings tomorrow when they head to The Dunes Hotel Stadium to face Barrow.

Ahead of this showdown, we have decided to test out your Northampton knowledge in our latest quiz by asking you 25 questions about the club’s 2021/22 campaign.

The ultimate Northampton Town end of season quiz - We'll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Who did Northampton play on the opening day of the 2021/22 campaign at Sixfields? Oldham Athletic Forest Green Rovers Swindon Town Port Vale