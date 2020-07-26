The ultimate Millwall end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14?

Millwall have enjoyed a successful campaign in the Championship this season having managed to make a lot of progress under Gary Rowett even though they did in the end just miss out on a play-off place.

The Lions started the campaign hoping to make progress from a challenging 2018/19 season which had seen them finish just above the relegation zone, but Neil Harris was to leave The Den in October after a seven match winless run had left Millwall in 18th place in the table.

Rowett always looked like it could be an astute appointment by Millwall, given his previous record working on a tight budget with Birmingham City, and so it proved with the former Stoke City manager galvanising the squad and implanting his own style on the side which saw them swiftly climb the table.

Millwall were in contention for the play-offs in the latter stages of the season but ultimately fell short after the resumption of the campaign, but there is much to be positive about for the Lions ahead of next season.

While we wait to see what Millwall do in the close season to improve their squad, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on Millwall’s 2019/20 season. See if you can get 14/14!

