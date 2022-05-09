The ultimate Mansfield Town end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

Mansfield Town are still chasing promotion to League One this season.

The Stags finished their League Two campaign in 7th place in the table, earning a play-off place where they will meet Northampton.

The semi-final will take place over two legs, with the first game coming on Saturday May 14 in Mansfield.

Northampton will then welcome Mansfield to Sixfields, with the winner earning a place in Wembley for a shot at promotion to League One for next season.

The second leg will take place Wednesday May 18.

But until then, test your knowledge on Mansfield’s exciting season by taking our latest quiz…

