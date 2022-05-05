With the League One season coming to its conclusion on Saturday, it is safe to say that it has been a campaign full of emotions for Lincoln City fans.

Whilst we wait and see what the summer has in store, with the club parting company with Michael Appleton, we have devised a 25 question quiz that will test your knowledge of all things Lincoln City from this campaign.

Can you score full marks on this quiz?

The ultimate Lincoln City end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Who did Lincoln face on the opening day of the League One season? Bolton Fleetwood Gillingham Ipswich