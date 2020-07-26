The ultimate Lincoln City end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14?

Lincoln City recovered well after the loss of the Cowley brothers to finish the season comfortably in mid-table after the club had brought in Michael Appleton to replace the legendary duo.

Next season will certainly give the former Oxford United boss a good opportunity to implement his ideas at Sincil Bank as the club seeks to improve on their performance levels this term.

Here we have devised a quiz which looks back over the season gone by, putting your knowledge of the Imps to the test.

Give our quiz a go and comment your scores down below once you’re finished!

1 of 14 What position did Lincoln finish in the table? 14th 15th 16th 17th