Ipswich Town’s royal blue kit has been seen all over the world over the years, especially when they were powerhouses in the European game.

Back when shirt sponsorships were very rare, the Tractor Boys became champions of Europe in 1981 but they haven’t been able to scale those heights since.

Their success back then paved the way for lucrative sponsorship deals – but can you tell us which companies found their way onto the front of Ipswich shirts over the years? Take our new quiz to find out!

The ultimate Ipswich Town shirt sponsor quiz: Can you get 18/18?

1 of 18 True or False? Ipswich's current shirt sponsor - Carers Trust - was founded by a member of the Royal Family True False