The ultimate Hull City shirt sponsor quiz: Can you get 18/18?

Hull City are on track at the moment to secure an immediate return to the Championship and the Tigers will be aiming to wrap up a top two finish and edge out the teams chasing them down.

Grant McCann came into the campaign under major pressure to get the club back into the Championship at the first time of asking, after a dismal ending to last term cost them their place in the English second tier. Hull have managed to bounce back well from their relegation and they have one of the strongest squads in the league which has been used to their advantage.

Only promotion would be considered a successful season for them, so the pressure will remain on them during the end-of-season run-in. However, at the moment you would say that Hull are in a commanding position and they should have enough to ensure they finish the job off and go on to earn an automatic return to the Championship.

While we wait to see what happens with the Tigers’ promotion battle, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on the club’s history with regards to shirt sponsors. Have a go and see if you can get 18/18!

1 of 18 Arrow Air were the first company to start sponsoring a Hull City shirt – True or false? True False