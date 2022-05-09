Huddersfield Town have a play-off campaign on the horizon and their season is far from over.

When it is, though, whatever the outcome of this season, it will be looked back on fondly given how unexpected this promotion push was for Carlos Corberan’s side.

In this latest Football League World quiz, we’ve looked back on the 2021/22 campaign, putting together a series of questions.

Can you get 80% or more on what’s a tough test? Let us know!

The ultimate Huddersfield Town end of season quiz - We'll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Which Premier League club is Levi Colwill on loan from? Arsenal Chelsea Tottenham West Ham