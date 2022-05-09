Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town

The ultimate Huddersfield Town end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

Published

1 hour ago

on

Huddersfield Town have a play-off campaign on the horizon and their season is far from over. 

When it is, though, whatever the outcome of this season, it will be looked back on fondly given how unexpected this promotion push was for Carlos Corberan’s side.

In this latest Football League World quiz, we’ve looked back on the 2021/22 campaign, putting together a series of questions.

Can you get 80% or more on what’s a tough test? Let us know!

The ultimate Huddersfield Town end of season quiz - We'll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25

Which Premier League club is Levi Colwill on loan from?


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: The ultimate Huddersfield Town end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: