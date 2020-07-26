The ultimate Huddersfield Town end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14?

Huddersfield Town have endured a challenging season in what was their first campaign back in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of the previous campaign.

The season started with the Terriers looking in real danger of capitulating to a second successive relegation, with Jan Siewert swiftly dispensed with following a winless start and Danny Cowley fresh from defeating Huddersfield in the League Cup with Lincoln City in August taking over.

Cowley gradually instilled more confidence into the side and started to pick up results on a more consistent basis to lift the Terriers from the foot of the table and out of the relegation zone, but there were moments where performances dipped and the Terriers once again came under pressure.

However, despite slipping back into the bottom three with six games remaining after a loss at Nottingham Forest, wins against Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion proved to be enough to secure their survival. Before the surprising news of Cowley’s departure emerged.

While we wait to see what Huddersfield do in the summer ahead of next season, we have put together a quiz to test you knowledge on the Terriers’ performance in the 2019/20 season. Have a go and seeif you can get 14/14!

1 of 14 How many games did Mark Hudson take charge of as caretaker manager of Huddersfield this season? 5 4 6 3