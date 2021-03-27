The ultimate Gillingham shirt sponsor quiz: Can you get 18/18?

It’s been a promising season so far for Gillingham.

Following an impressive recent run of form, Steve Evans side currently sit tenth in the League One table, two points adrift of the play-off places, something they will be looking to build on in the months to come.

Here though, we’re focusing on Gillingham’s shirt sponsors from years gone by, and more specifically, how much you know about them.

We’ve given you 18 questions all about those sponsors that have been on the front of the Gills shirts over time, for you to prove just how much you know about that particular topic.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 18 In what year did Gillingham first have a sponsor on their shirts? 1970 1975 1980 1985