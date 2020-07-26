Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Gillingham

The ultimate Gillingham end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14?

Published

5 mins ago

on

Ultimately Gillingham’s season was unceremoniously cut short by the current global pandemic, however many of the club’s loyal supporters will no doubt look back at the club’s campaign as being largely a success, with manager Steve Evans steering the Gills to a respectable league finish. 

Here we have devised a challenging quiz all about the season that has just passed for fans to test their knowledge to the absolute maximum.

Give our quiz a go and comment your scores down below!

1 of 14

What position did Gillingham finish in this season?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: The ultimate Gillingham end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: