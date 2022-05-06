Do Not Sell My Personal Information
The ultimate Exeter City end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

Exeter City will be playing League One football next season after a memorable campaign in League Two. 

The Grecians have had to contend with play-off heartbreak over the years, but they’ve avoided that shootout this season by clinching automatic promotion.

In this latest Football League World quiz, we look back on the season gone by, pitching up 25 questions for Exeter fans to take on.

It’ll be tough to get close to 100%, so best of luck to all those taking part!

1 of 25

Who did Exeter City face on the opening day of the League Two season?


