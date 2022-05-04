Derby County have had a tough season this year both on and off the pitch.

A points deduction coming into the season put them in a tough place and despite their best efforts, they have not been able to save themselves with their relegation to League One now confirmed.

Thankfully for the fans, a takeover looks like it could happen and their club could be saved in which case they’ll be looking forward to next season feeling a lot more optimistic.

For now though, it’s time to review the year with this end of season quiz.

The ultimate Derby County end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Who was Derby's first game of the season against? Middlesbrough Huddersfield Town Hull City Peterborough United