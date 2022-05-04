Crewe Alexandra
The ultimate Crewe Alexandra end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this
After finishing 12th in 2020/21, it was a bitterly disappointing campaign for Crewe Alexandra this season.
The club finished bottom of the League One table in 24th – falling well short of survival.
They will no doubt be looking to go again next season down in League Two.
Having said that, we’ve put together a quiz all about their 2021/22 season that we believe only the most knowledgeable Crewe fans will score well on.
See if you can score at least 80% below – and don’t forget to share your score to social media!